Proteas captains admit fielding is not up to scratch

The SA men's and women's sides dropped catches during the fourth T20 double header against New Zealand.

Despite picking up different results on Sunday, both Proteas teams admitted they needed to clean up their fielding ahead of the fifth and final double header of the T20 International series against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The under-strength SA men’s side earned a 19-run win over the Black Caps, who were also resting some senior players, in Wellington on Sunday.

After the Proteas compiled 164/5, anchored by top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen (57 runs off 36 balls), New Zealand were bowled out for 145 runs in the 19th over of their innings, with paceman Gerald Coetzee (3/31) leading the South African attack.

However, SA captain Keshav Maharaj conceded that the tourists had been sloppy in the field based on their own high standards.

He was pleased, however, that they managed to retain their composure to level the series at 2-2 with one match to play.

“There were dropped catches but there was no panic. There were no pre-planned ideas coming in and the guys just adapted,” Maharaj said.

Women’s match

Earlier in the double header clash on Sunday, the national women’s team paid for their poor fielding, spilling multiple catches which ultimately cost them the game in their six-wicket defeat to the White Ferns.

Middle-order batter Annerie Dercksen contributed 55 not out off 32 balls, guiding the SA side to 159/6.

In response, New Zealand racked up 160/4, reaching their target with nine deliveries to spare as they took an unassailable lead with one game remaining in the five-match series.

The White Ferns were anchored by experienced middle-order batter Sophie Devine who scored 64 off 34 after being dropped by Chloe Tryon before she got off the mark and again by Kayla Reyneke when she was on 25.

‘Back to the drawing board’

Having repeatedly pointed out in recent weeks that the Proteas women needed to clean up their performances in the field, captain Laura Wolvaardt again admitted they were concerned about the poor fielding in the build-up to the Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in England in Wales in June.

“We have a lot to learn from and a lot to discuss on where we can be better,” Wolvaardt said.

“We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board, be better and have that World Cup in mind.”

The Proteas women will face the White Ferns at 3.45am in the last double header of the T20 International series on Wednesday, and the SA men’s team will turn out against the Black Caps at 8.15am.