Proteas fire back to level T20 series against Black Caps with a match to play

The SA team compiled 164/5 in their 20 overs, and the hosts were bowled out for 145 in response.

South Africa bounced back on Sunday, levelling the five-match series at 2-2 by picking up a 19-run win over New Zealand in the fourth T20 International in Wellington.

“There was a lot of good energy and a little bit of hunger within the group, and we showed that,” Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj said after the game.

“It is a young team that is finding its way in international cricket, but to see the response after three games is superb.”

New Zealand innings

Chasing a target of 165 runs to win, the Black Caps were pushed back by a Proteas bowling attack that kept them under pressure throughout their innings.

Opening batter Tim Robinson top-scored with 32 runs off 22 balls at the top of the order for the hosts, but they struggled to build partnerships as they were bundled out for 145 runs in the 19th over of their innings.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee spearheaded the Proteas attack, grabbing 3/31, and he was well supported by debutant Prenelan Subrayen (2/13), Keshav Maharaj (2/22) and Ottneil Baartman (2/32) who took two scalps each.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas were anchored by top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen who bashed 57 off 36 deliveries – his maiden T20 International half-century – in an innings which included three sixes and seven fours.

And Esterhuizen was sufficiently supported, with five others batters reaching double figures as the tourists compiled 164/5 in their 20 overs.

The series decider in the T20 series between SA and New Zealand will be played in Christchurch on Wednesday.