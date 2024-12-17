Proteas eager to carry momentum into ODI series against Pakistan

Ahead of the Test series against the tourists, Temba Bavuma says player management will be key for South Africa in the ODI series.

Having won a T20 International series for the first time in more than two years, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma hopes the SA team can carry that momentum into their three-match ODI series against Pakistan starting in Paarl on Tuesday (2pm).

The Proteas have played only three ODI series since they reached the semifinals at last year’s fifty-over World Cup.

They lost ODI campaigns against India and Afghanistan, before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over minnows Ireland in Abu Dhabi in October.

Less than two months out from the ICC Champions Trophy tournament, Bavuma felt it was crucial for them to build on the T20 series victory over Pakistan last week by putting up another fight in the fifty-over series.

“It was obviously a good start to the tour and some good cricket was played by the T20 boys,” the skipper said.

“There is momentum and confidence, and we want to carry that through and feed off the confidence the boys have brought into the team.”

Player management key for Proteas

Ahead of their two-Test series against Pakistan starting next week, with a place in the ICC Test Championship final on the line, Bavuma said player rotation and management would be key during the ODI series.

They were confident, however, that they had a strong enough squad available, as they looked ahead to the Champions Trophy tournament to be played in Pakistan and the UAE in February.

As part of the rotation policy, Bavuma was not expected to play today, replaced as captain by Aiden Markram, though he was expected to turn out later in the week.

The Proteas could be bolstered, however, by the return of some senior players to the squad, including fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and batters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, none of whom have played an ODI match this year.

“The main priority will always be winning, so nothing takes away from that, so considering everything within that objective, we still want to give ourselves the best opportunity to play our best cricket and we still want to give the players the best opportunity to be playing their best cricket,” Bavuma said.

“The squad we’ve selected are the best players we could have picked, and any of those players on their day have the ability to win games for their country, so at no point are we compromising on that main goal, which is to win.”