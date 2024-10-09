OPINION: Some relief for coach Walter as Proteas rookies deliver against Ireland

Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Jason Smith shone with the bat, while Lizaad Williams was superb with the ball.

He received widespread criticism for fielding a second-string team on their tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and while this was fair as they won only three of their six ODI matches, Proteas coach Rob Walter seemed understandably relieved to see some new players in the squad standing up.

Though nobody really stood out in their 2-1 ODI series defeat to Afghanistan – their first ever series loss to the giant killers – a handful of inexperienced players delivered in their 2-1 win in their ODI campaign against Ireland.

With the bat, Ryan Rickelton made 91 runs in the first match against Ireland, in his fifth ODI, and Tristan Stubbs hit 112 not out in the second match, which was the sixth ODI of his career.

In the last game on Monday, in which Ireland earned a consolation victory, Jason Smith made 91 runs in his second ODI.

With the ball, seamer Lizaad Williams took 11 wickets in the three games, including career-best figures of 4/32 in the first fixture, which was his fifth ODI match.

Increasing squad depth

Looking ahead to next year’s Champions Trophy, as well as the 2027 World Cup on home soil, it is crucial that the ODI squad has sufficient depth.

And concerns have been raised that players might not be ready to make an automatic transition from domestic level to the global game, which is not a good reflection on the quality of local cricket, but some of those fears have been alleviated by the players listed above.

Some experienced players will now return to the squad for upcoming series against more fancied opposition, but a few newer individuals may well have done enough to secure more permanent places in the squad.

Even those who don’t will at least now have a taste of what to expect if or when they return to the international game.

And though it was disappointing to see the Proteas lose three ODI matches against Afghanistan and Ireland, if they benefit in the long run by winning bigger series and major titles, it might be worth it after all.