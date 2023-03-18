Proteas chasing 336 to beat West Indies in ODI clash

Wesley Botton

West Indies captain Shai Hope played from the front on Saturday, scoring a century to lead his team to an impressive total of 335/8 in the second one-day international (ODI) against South Africa in East London.

The tourists got off to a great start after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers sharing 67 runs for the first wicket.

The introduction of spin bowler Bjorn Fortuin to the Proteas attack triggered a top-order collapse, however, when he had Mayers caught on the boundary for 36 runs off 26 balls, just as it looked like the Windies openers were going to take the game away from the hosts.

ALSO READ: Four Proteas players make ODI debuts against West Indies

The West Indies then lost two more wickets for just four runs in the next couple of overs before Hope led a recovery, sharing 87 runs with Nicholas Pooran for the fourth wicket.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee had Pooran caught by Rassie van der Dussen for 39 runs in the 24th over, but Shai managed to carry the middle order, racking up his 13th career ODI century.

Middle-order resurrection

The skipper combined in an 80-run partnership with Rovman Powell before Powell sliced a Coetzee delivery onto the stumps and was sent for a walk after making 46 runs.

The skipper finished the innings unbeaten on a total of 125 off 115 balls as he paved the way, setting the home side a target of 336 for victory.