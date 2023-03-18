Four Proteas players make their ODI debuts against West Indies

Wesley Botton

West Indies will bat first in the second ODI against South Africa after the tourists won the toss in East London on Saturday.

After the first match was abandoned without a ball bowled earlier in the week, the players were greeted by clear skies for the second game of the three-match series, starting at 1pm at Buffalo Park.

The Proteas have included four uncapped players in their team, with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee getting the nod, along with batters Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, who will all make their ODI debuts.

Reeza Hendricks was unavailable the Proteas team after being sidelined by a finger injury which he reportedly picked up during a training session on Friday.

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph