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Rookies stand up as Proteas crush Black Caps in T20 clash

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

15 March 2026

11:17 am

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Playing their first international matches, seam bowler Nqobani Mokoena took 3/36 and top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen hit 45 not out.

Proteas

Teenager Nqobani Mokoena celebrates the wicket of Black Caps middle-order batter Jimmy Neesham during the T20 match in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

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Debutants shone on Sunday, as a second-string South African team coasted to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20 International of a five-match series in Mount Maunganui.

Chasing 92 runs to win, the Proteas struggled to build partnerships, but opening batter Connor Esterhuizen stuck his heels in at the crease in his first international match.

Esterhuizen laid a solid foundation, contributing 45 not out off 48 deliveries as he guided the tourists to 93/3 with 20 balls to spare.

New Zealand innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, New Zealand capitulated as they were bundled out for 91 runs in the 15th over of their innings.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and seamer Ottneil Baartman ripped through the Black Caps top order, and the hosts were left flailing at 36/5 at the end of the powerplay.

New Zealand’s middle-order batters tried to launch a recovery, led by Jimmy Neesham who hit 26 off 21, but 19-year-old seam bowler Nqobani Mokoena had him caught behind by Esterhuizen with a slower delivery, and the Black Caps went on to lose their last three wickets for 11 runs.

Mokoena returned 3/36 on his international debut, tearing the lower order apart, while Coetzee (2/14), Baartman (2/22) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two wickets each.

Bowlers ‘stood up’

“I think all the plans paid off,” said Proteas captain Maharaj, standing in for regular skipper Aiden Markram who was being rested for this tour.

“The execution was top-notch from our young bowling lineup. Whatever we asked them to do, they stood up.”

South Africa will face New Zealand in the second T20 International in Hamilton on Tuesday.

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