Nqobani Mokoena credited for ‘superb’ Proteas debut against New Zealand

Mokoena took 3/36 in his first international game in any format.

Experienced players in the second-string national team were full of praise for young teammate Nqobani Mokoena after the 19-year-old seam bowler made a spectacular debut for the Proteas in the first T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, the Black Caps capitulated as they were bundled out for 91 runs in the 15th over of their innings.

Mokoena returned 3/36 in his first international game, while fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (2/14), seamer Ottneil Baartman (2/22) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two scalps each.

In response, the Proteas struggled to build partnerships, but debutant Connor Esterhuizen stuck his heels in at the crease.

Esterhuizen laid a solid foundation at the top of the order, contributing 45 not out off 48 deliveries and guiding the tourists to 93/3 as they wrapped up a seven-wicket win with 20 balls to spare.

“It is exciting to see the depth in the system and how the guys just fit into international cricket,” said Proteas captain Maharaj, standing in for regular skipper Aiden Markram who was being rested.

“Mokoena was superb today. I couldn’t have asked for anything more as a captain.”

Maturity beyond his years

Coetzee, who played his first game for the Proteas in five months (and only his fourth match for the national team since November 2024) after recovering from recurring injuries, believed Mokoena had shown maturity beyond his years.

“He looked like someone who has played 50 games already,” Coetzee said of the teenager, who earned the Player of the Match award.

“He looked really calm, and when he walked back, if it went well or it was maybe a ball which went for a boundary, it just looked like he was composed, and I think those are great signs.”

Important to stay grounded

While the younger players in the squad had delivered, with the majority of first-choice stars taking a break after the recent T20 World Cup, Maharaj said the SA team would need to remain grounded and retain their composure, ensuring they were ready for the second of five T20 Internationals against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday (8.15am start).

“This win is special,” the skipper said, “but it’s back to the drawing board.”