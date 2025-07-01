Bosch shines again as Proteas cruise to victory over Zimbabwe

South Africa have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Corbin Bosch led the Proteas bowling attack on the fourth and final day of the first Test against Zimbabwe. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Corbin Bosch closed out an impressive all-round performance on Tuesday, as South Africa wrapped up a convincing 328-run victory over Zimbabwe on day four of the first Test in Bulawayo.

Bosch, who scored an unbeaten century in South Africa’s first innings, led the Proteas bowling attack on Wednesday as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 208 runs in their second innings, falling well short of what was a near unreachable target.

Zimbabwe resumed their second innings at 32/1 in the morning session, still needing 505 runs with two days remaining.

However, they lost top-order batter Nick Welch for a duck with the first ball of the day when he was removed by Bosch, and another four wickets had fallen by the drinks break in the first session as the home side were left flailing at 82/6.

Ervine and Masakadza share gutsy partnership

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and tail-ender Wellington Masakadza put up a fight, sharing 83 runs for the seventh wicket, but their contribution ultimately proved futile.

Ervine was removed by Bosch in the fourth over after lunch, with Tony de Zorzi taking a good catch at short leg, with the skipper falling one run short of his half-century.

Masakadza went on to make 57 off 92, but he too fell seven overs later, and though lower-order batter Blessing Muzarabani added a stubborn 32 not out, the hosts fell well short of their hefty target.

Bosch, playing only his second Test, secured his first five-wicket haul, taking 5/43, while fellow seamer Codi Yusuf grabbed 3/22 to return match figures of 6/64.

The second of two Tests between South Africa and Zimbabwe starts in Bulawayo on Sunday.