Proteas make history, destroyed in humiliating defeat to England

The SA team's 342-run loss was the biggest defeat ever recorded in ODI cricket.

For the second series in succession, South Africa completely capitulated in a dead rubber match, as they were handed a crushing 342-run defeat in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against England in Southampton on Sunday.

Demolished in what was the biggest hiding ever dished out in one-day international (ODI) cricket, the SA team left the field at the Utilita Park cricket ground with their tails between their legs and their heads hanging in shame.

With the Proteas having fallen apart in the third match of their series against Australia last month, after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, they again crumbled, only this time they did so in completely embarrassing fashion.

Their 342-run loss was the highest margin of defeat ever recorded in the 50-over format at international level.

Proteas innings

Set a massive target of 415 runs to win, the SA side were bowled out for 72 runs, with captain Temba Bavuma missing from the line-up after straining his left calf muscle while fielding.

Among their top six batters, only Tristan Stubbs (10) was able to reach double figures, and while all-rounder Corbin Bosch (20) and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj (17) produced better knocks than the specialists, they were left trying to resurrect a dead innings.

The Proteas were ultimately dismantled in what was the national team’s second lowest total in ODI cricket after the 69 they scored against Australia in Sydney in 1993.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was the best of a destructive England attack, taking 4/18.

England innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, England put their heads down and got to work.

They were anchored by superb efforts from Joe Root (100 runs) and Jacob Bethell (110) who led their team to 414/5 in their 50 overs, racking up England’s highest total against South Africa in the ODI format.

In addition, Jamie Smith (62) and Jos Buttler (62 not out) both contributed valuable half-centuries as they put the Proteas under so much pressure they completely collapsed in their response.