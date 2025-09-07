UPDATE: Proteas win toss and choose to bowl in third ODI against England

Seam bowler Codi Yusuf will make his ODI debut for the SA team.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against England in Southampton on Sunday.

Both sides announced changes to their teams for the clash, which was a dead rubber fixture, with the Proteas having won the first two matches earlier in the week.

For South Africa, seam bowler Codi Yusuf was set to make his ODI debut, replacing Lungi Ngidi.

And all-rounder Wiaan Mulder made a return to the starting XI, replacing Senuran Muthusamy, after Mulder missed out on the second match in London three days earlier due to illness.

For England, fast bowler Jamie Overton was included in their team, taking the place of Saqib Mahmood.

The match was set to start at noon (SA time) at the Utilita Bowl cricket ground.

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Nandre Burger

England

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid