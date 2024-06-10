Proteas fans hope for a better game

David Miller called on all his experience and guided the Proteas to their second win from two matches as they won by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

Proteas players celebrate a wicket against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

Could lightning strike three times in the same place?

For a large chunk of the Proteas cricket team’s run-chase against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup in New York on Saturday night, it looked as though the Dutch could record a hat-trick of World Cup wins over their more-vaunted opponents.

The Dutch, having battled to 103/9 on the tricky Nassau Stadium surface, hit back with the ball up front.

Miller to the rescue

They made a mess of the South African top-order in the powerplay, leaving them in pieces at 16/4 after six overs.

Here we go again?

At the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022, the Netherlands won by 13 runs. At the 2023 one-day international World Cup in India, they shocked South Africa again with a 38-run victory.

Before the game Proteas skipper Aiden Markram said those two matches were “history” and “they were looking to put it right” this time.

Well, for the most part of the run-chase South African supporters would have thought “here we go again”.

The New York pitch has certainly been difficult to bat on.

The Proteas have one more match at the venue – tonight against Bangladesh – before their last group match against Nepal at St Vincent.

Proteas fans will be asking for a better batting display tonight, and not to give them panic attacks like the first two matches.