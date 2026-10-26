Not ‘just another game’, as Proteas gear up for series decider against Australia

The SA team have made one change for the match, with fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee set to play his first Test in nearly two years.

While captains often fall back on the old and battered cliché of the next match ahead being “just another game”, with the world champions facing the world’s top-ranked side, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma admits the Test series decider between South Africa and Australia is far more than that.

After the Australians won the first match of the series in Durban by 214 runs, and the South Africans hit back to win the second game in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs last week, a lot is on the line in the third and final fixture starting in Cape Town today.

Not only are the Baggy Greens trying to maintain their own standards at the top of the global rankings, but the Proteas are aiming to pick up a key series victory as both teams attempt to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final again in the ongoing 2025-2027 campaign.

“In terms of the bigger picture, it’s an opportunity for us to get closer to potentially being in the (WTC) final. There is still a lot of cricket that we have to play – Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka – so I think we give that respect, but this is definitely not another game of cricket,” Bavuma said yesterday.

“Some guys in the group haven’t tasted Test victory over Australia, so it will be nice for them to experience what that means. As St George’s proved to be (in Gqeberha), it’s going to be a tough encounter, and that’s exactly what we prepare for.”

Coetzee replaces Nortje

With fast bowler Anrich Nortje having picked up a groin injury in the second Test of the series, Bavuma confirmed the Proteas were making only one change to their team for the game at Newlands.

While seamers Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson were available for selection, team management opted to bring in speedster Gerald Coetzee to replace the fearful pace offered by Nortje.

And though Coetzee hadn’t played a Test since November 2024, Bavuma was confident he could make a valuable contribution in what was a crucial fixture for the national side.

“I think he’s probably the closest guy in terms of like-for-like, for Ana, in terms of the role Ana plays in that bowling attack as an enforcer,” the skipper said.

“Gerald does have an extra bit of pace, and we did consider the fact that he hasn’t played for a while, but he’s been with the team… and he’s a guy who will believe he has the ability to make a big play for the team.”