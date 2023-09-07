Labuschagne launches late fight to snatch victory from Proteas

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored a century but it was not enough to carry his team home.

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his seventh ODI half-century for Australia in the first match against South Africa in Bloemfontein. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Looking set for a convincing victory, the Proteas cricket team lost control on Thursday night, allowing Australia to snatch the game from their grasp in the first ODI in Bloemfontein.

Given an extra life, Australia took full advantage, with Marnus Labuschagne launching a remarkable fight back as they snatched a three-wicket win to remain unbeaten on tour after wrapping up a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 series last week.

Chasing 223 runs to win, Australia lost Cameron Green early in their innings after he retired hurt with suspected concussion when a Kagiso Rabada delivery hit the side of his helmet, but he was substituted by Labuschagne.

Entering the order at number seven, with his team struggling at 93/6, Labuschagne contributed a match-winning 80 not out off 93 balls.

He combined in an unbroken 112-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ashton Agar who made 48 not out off 69 deliveries.

While they were throttled by the Proteas attack, Labushagne and Agar were given enough time to chip away at their target after the top order had shown some intent to boost the run rate, and they reached 225/7 with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Bavuma century

Earlier, after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat, captain Temba Bavuma held the Proteas line-up together, smashing his fifth ODI century.

He also got some support from all-rounder Marco Jansen down the order, as they shared 57 runs for the sixth wicket before Jansen was removed by fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for 32 runs in the 37th over.

And while there was no real contribution from the SA side’s lower order, they did well to stick around, keeping Bavuma at the crease.

The skipper was unbeaten on 114 runs, carrying his bat as his team were bowled out for 222 runs in the 49th over.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot during the first ODI against Australia in Bloemfontein. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Five of Australia’s bowlers gave away fewer than 4.50 an over, restricting the Proteas from building momentum throughout the innings, with Hazlewood leading the attack by returning 3/41.

The hosts were saved twice after Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi had decisions overturned following successful reviews, which enabled them to post a defendable target, though it ultimately proved insufficient.

The second of five matches in the ODI series between South Africa and Australia will be played in Bloemfontein on Saturday.