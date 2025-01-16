Proteas veterans Miller, Van der Dussen excited about teen star Maphaka

The 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler has found the going a bit tough in this season's SA20 league.

Two Proteas white ball veterans have come out in support of 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who’s taken a bit of tap in his first three games of the 2025 SA20 league.

One of the rising stars of South African cricket has already played T20, ODI and Test cricket for South Africa. He is in his first season of SA20 cricket, playing for the Paarl Royals, but so far has managed to pick up only three wickets in three games at an average of 36.67.

In his last game, against MI Cape Town in Paarl on Wednesday night, he went for 35 runs in his three overs, without picking up a wicket. MI Cape Town batter Rassie van der Dussen was particularly brutal against the left-arm pace, hitting him for 16 runs in his third over and 33 runs in from the 14 balls he faced from the teen star.

‘Good head on him’

Van der Dussen, however, as well as Royals captain and Proteas team-mate David Miller, were full of praise for the young bowler when asked about him after Wednesday’s match, which the Royals won by six wickets. Another 18-year-old, batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit 83 off 52 balls to help set up the Royals’ win.

“Look, Kwena’s world class already, and he’s going to go a long way,” said Van der Dussen after the match on Wednesday.

“At the moment he’s a raw product but the left arm will always be a thing. He’s got good change-ups, and a good bouncer, but the challenge for him will be to not believe the hype about him too much,” said the Proteas veteran.

“He needs to follow the normal road as a professional cricketer, and that is he still has to perform. The reality is no one cares he’s 18. But, he’s come on in leaps and bounds, he’s got a good head on him and importantly he’s got the likes of Allan Donald, Hashim Amla and Russell Domingo around him (as coaches) and those are strong influences. He’s got a huge future.”

‘Enjoy his maturity’

Miller said it was unfortunate that Maphaka had to bowl into a strong wind on Wednesday night.

“That was tough, he had to bowl from that side (into the wind),” said Miller. “Batters will also always look to take him on, especially with his pace. Bowlers get hit in this game.

“But his thinking is phenomenal and I enjoy his maturity. He’s a guy who doesn’t get too down on himself, he’s very level headed and I’m so happy to have him in our set-up.

“As a left-armer he brings something different to the team and I’m not at all concerned about him being hit tonight.”

The Royals are next in action against the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Saturday, while MI Cape Town face the Joburg Super Kings, also on Saturday.