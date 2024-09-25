Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

25 Sep 2024

06:30 pm

Kruger backs himself to compete for all-rounder spot in Proteas team

The 29-year-old all-rounder has played four T20 Internationals since making his Proteas debut earlier this year.

Patrick Kruger

All-rounder Patrick Kruger during a Proteas training session. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

His inclusion in the SA20 competition earlier this year played a key role in preparing Patrick Kruger for international cricket, the Proteas all-rounder said yesterday.

Kruger signed with title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the second edition of the SA20 league, held in January and February, and he went on to make his Proteas debut in May at the age of 29.

He has since played four T20 Internationals, all against West Indies, and Kruger will be hoping to represent the national team again this weekend in the two-match T20 series against Ireland.

“I think the SA20 plays a big role because it basically sets you up for the standard, how quick the game moves and the intensity of international cricket,” Kruger said yesterday.

“I think coming here and not having played SA20 would have been a bit tougher, but I am more mature now, I know my game and I know my role better than before. So it’s basically just trusting myself and backing my preparation.”

Competition for places

While the 15-man Proteas squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is missing some senior players, including Marco Jansen who was recently named SA Men’s Player of the Year, Kruger admitted he needed to work hard to find a place in the team.

With a few other all-rounders in the squad, including Wiaan Mulder, Andile Simelane and captain Aiden Markram, Kruger felt the competition for spots in the team had helped him raise his game.

“It brings the best out of me, knowing there are guys coming for your spot or you have to work to be the number one pick in the team as an all-rounder,” he said.

“In the last year it’s something I’ve started doing more, being an all-rounder, but I don’t want to think of it as competition. I Just want to do what I have to do to give myself the best chance to get picked and to perform.”

South Africa will face Ireland in the first of two T20 International matches in Abu Dhabi tomorrow (5.30pm SA time). The second game will be played on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How people’s heritage shape their money habits
Celebs And Viral Tiny hippo Moo Deng takes internet by storm
Education Seven provinces will not be able to afford education budgets in 2028, says Gwarube
News WATCH: Fire destroys Midrand residential complex, affecting 130 apartments
News R25,000 job scam: Desperate teachers risk arrest for speaking out in KwaZulu-Natal

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES