Kruger backs himself to compete for all-rounder spot in Proteas team

The 29-year-old all-rounder has played four T20 Internationals since making his Proteas debut earlier this year.

His inclusion in the SA20 competition earlier this year played a key role in preparing Patrick Kruger for international cricket, the Proteas all-rounder said yesterday.

Kruger signed with title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the second edition of the SA20 league, held in January and February, and he went on to make his Proteas debut in May at the age of 29.

He has since played four T20 Internationals, all against West Indies, and Kruger will be hoping to represent the national team again this weekend in the two-match T20 series against Ireland.

“I think the SA20 plays a big role because it basically sets you up for the standard, how quick the game moves and the intensity of international cricket,” Kruger said yesterday.

“I think coming here and not having played SA20 would have been a bit tougher, but I am more mature now, I know my game and I know my role better than before. So it’s basically just trusting myself and backing my preparation.”

Competition for places

While the 15-man Proteas squad in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is missing some senior players, including Marco Jansen who was recently named SA Men’s Player of the Year, Kruger admitted he needed to work hard to find a place in the team.

With a few other all-rounders in the squad, including Wiaan Mulder, Andile Simelane and captain Aiden Markram, Kruger felt the competition for spots in the team had helped him raise his game.

“It brings the best out of me, knowing there are guys coming for your spot or you have to work to be the number one pick in the team as an all-rounder,” he said.

“In the last year it’s something I’ve started doing more, being an all-rounder, but I don’t want to think of it as competition. I Just want to do what I have to do to give myself the best chance to get picked and to perform.”

South Africa will face Ireland in the first of two T20 International matches in Abu Dhabi tomorrow (5.30pm SA time). The second game will be played on Sunday.