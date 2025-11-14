Cricket

Proteas pushed on the back foot by India on day one

Wesley Botton

14 November 2025

South Africa were bowled out for 159 runs in their first innings.

Proteas India

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tony de Zorzi on day one of the first Test in Kolkata. Picture: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

The Proteas were left playing catch-up after a disastrous opening day of the first Test against India in Kolkata on Friday.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, the SA team were bowled out for just 159 runs shortly after the tea break.

Opening batter Aiden Markram top-scored for the Proteas with 31, and they lost their last six wickets for just 44 runs as the lower half of the order failed to recover from a top-order collapse.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah led a destructive India attack, taking 5/27 to secure his 16th Test five-wicket haul.

“We’ve got to give credit to the Indian bowlers. A lot of our players went out with pretty good deliveries,” said Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince.

India innings

At the close of play, India had reached 37/1 in their first innings, with KL Rahul on 13 not out and Washington Sundar unbeaten on six.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only Indian batter to fall in the final session of the day, with the opener getting a thick inside edge off a Marco Jansen delivery which flattened his leg stump.

The hosts trailed the tourists by 122 runs with nine wickets in hand heading into the second day’s play.

“We’re in a good position, just one wicket down,” India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who took 2/47 in SA’s first innings, said after stumps were drawn,

“They started really well before our bowlers hit back. Now we’re better off.”

India cricket team Proteas cricket team

