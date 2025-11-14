Cricket

Rabada sidelined by injury as Proteas choose to bat against India

By Wesley Botton

14 November 2025

South Africa have made three changes to their team for the series opener.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is unavailable for the first Test between SA and India in Kolkata. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty Images

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will not play for the Proteas in the first Test against India starting in Kolkata on Friday morning.

Rabada picked up a rib injury during training in the build-up to the match, and he was replaced by seamer Corbin Bosch in the starting XI.

South Africa made two other changes to the national team that beat Pakistan in their last Test in Rawalpindi last month.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma, who won the toss and opted to bat first, returned to the side as a replacement for big-hitting batter Dewald Brevis after recovering from a calf strain.

In the other change to the team, spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy was replaced by all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

India, meanwhile, made two changes to the side that beat West Indies in Delhi last month.

All-rounder Axar Patel and wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant were recalled, replacing Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Redyy.

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

