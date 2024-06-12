Cricket

12 Jun 2024

08:19 am

Proteas qualify for T20 World Cup Super Eights after washout in Florida

South Africa lead Group D with a perfect six points in three matches.

The wet outfield in Florida

Rain covers are seen over the wicket as play is delayed prior to the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on Tuesday. Picture: Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Heavy rain and a waterlogged outfield led to the abandonment of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal on Tuesday in Florida.

The result meant that Group D leaders South Africa, who have won all three of their games, become the first team to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Rain had poured down for most of the day, with flood warnings in place around the region, but a break in the weather led ground staff to begin the task of trying to dry the field.

Sri Lanka on brink of elimination

However, to the disappointment of the large and lively contingent of Nepalese fans in the Central Broward Stadium, after an hour of working on removing the standing water, officials called the game off, leaving the teams to share the points.

Sri Lanka, having lost their opening two games against South Africa and Bangladesh, are now on the brink of mathematical elimination from the competition.

Nepal lost their opening game to the Netherlands.

South Africa lead Group D with a perfect six points in three matches, while Bangladesh and the Netherlands have two points each from two games.

