Proteas are ready for a fight against Aussies, says Harmer

The first of three Tests between the top two ranked teams starts in Durban on Friday.

Facing top-ranked Australia for the first time since they won the five-day world title last year, the Proteas are expecting a tight battle in their three-match Test series, according to experienced spin bowler Simon Harmer.

The SA team dug deep to secure victory at Lord’s last season, outclassing the favourites to secure the global title.

And Harmer was convinced they could prove once again that the Proteas could outclass the world’s top-ranked side, this time on home soil.

“They (Australia) have that never-say-die attitude and they fight to the end, which I think is quite a similar trait to South Afrcans. We’re resilient and we probably do our best when our backs are up against the wall,” Harmer said on Wednesday.

“I think that was for the world to see in the World Test Championship final. tt was almost a foregone conclusion that Australia were going to win that game, but the team found a way to get through it and to get the win, so I’m sure Australia want a bit of revenge from that loss, and I expect them to come out firing and being competitive.”

Taking momentum into series

South Africa have lost only one of their last 15 Tests – against Pakistan in Lahore last year – and they will be confident of putting up a fight against the tourists.

Though they are without a growing list of injured fast bowlers, the hosts are confident of putting up a fight with their second-sting seam attack, along with a powerful group of spin bowlers including Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy.

After winning the preceding one-day international (ODI) series 2-1, first-class specialist Harmer hoped the hosts would build on that momentum by putting up a fight in the opening five-day game starting on Friday.

“Based on the one-day series, they (Australia) probably didn’t play it as well as they wanted to, but I think Test cricket is a completely different kettle of fish,” Harmer said.

“I think there is also a different set of personnel that come into their Test setup, so we can only focus on what’s there and there are not too many transferable players into the Test setup from the one-day setup… so we’re expecting them to play well.”