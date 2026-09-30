Australia earn consolation victory in rain-disrupted final ODI against Proteas

The tourists won by 45 runs on the DLS method.

Not even the rain could save the Proteas on Wednesday night as they were outplayed by Australia, who bounced back to earn a consolation victory in the third and final one-day international (ODI) in Potchefstroom.

With the SA team having entered the dead rubber fixture holding an unassailable lead in the three-match series, they made five changes to the side that triumphed in the second clash at the Wanderers three days earlier.

And the tourists hit back hard against their new-look opposition, securing a 45-run victory on the DLS method, though the series concluded with the Proteas taking a 2-1 win.

Australia innings

After the start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to wet conditions, Australia produced an impressive all-round effort, compiling 322/9 in their 50 overs.

Their top seven all scored more than 20 runs each, led by captain Mitchell Marsh (56 off 42), Oliver Peake (48 off 53) and Alex Carey (74 off 88).

While the visitors did well to stay afloat, however, the Proteas bowlers managed to take regular wickets in an attempt to contain them, spearheaded by seamer Corbin Bosch who grabbed career-best ODI figures of 4/60.

Proteas innings

Starting their chase, needing 323 to win, South Africa were on the back foot with a man down, with Tony de Zorzi having picked up a hamstring niggle while fielding and being unable to bat.

In his absence, the top order were carried by Ryan Rickelton, who stood firm by racking up 71 not out off 81 balls for the second ODI half-century of his career, but he struggled to garner much support.

He had Bosch as a partner, with the all-rounder unbeaten on 13, when rain began to fall and the players left the field after 28 overs.

On 145/4, the Proteas were well short of the par score required, and with the weather preventing the players from returning, they settled for a convincing defeat.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, Australia were set to face an SA XI in a two-day tour match in Potchefstroom this weekend ahead of the first game of a three-Test series against the Proteas in Durban starting next Friday.