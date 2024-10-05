Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

5 Oct 2024

10:31 am

Proteas can be ‘more ruthless’ in final ODI against Ireland, says Stubbs

After picking up two convincing victories, Stubbs believes the SA team can tighten the screw even more.

Tristan Stubbs

Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Though they have already won the series with a game to spare, Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs says the national men’s cricket team will hold nothing back on Monday as they look to secure a clean sweep over Ireland in the third and final ODI in Abu Dhabi.

Stubbs hit his maiden international century on Friday, paving the way to a 174-run win in the second ODI of the series.

While the 24-year-old batter stood out by making 112 not out, it was a solid all-round effort, with the Proteas’ top six batters all making contributions as they reached 343/4.

Seamer Lizaad WIlliams (3/36) then led the attack, with all six bowlers taking wickets, as Ireland were dismissed for 169 runs in the 31st over of their innings.

Two days earlier, in the opening match of the series, the SA team had triumphed by 139 runs.

‘As ruthless as possible’

Despite coasting to crushing victories over their unfancied opposition, Stubbs felt the Proteas could be even more dominant in the final clash.

Other than that, however, he believed they were on song with bat and ball in the first two games, and they wouldn’t need to change much going into the dead rubber series closer.

“Nothing really comes to mind that we can do better, off the top of my head,” Stubbs said.

“But in the first game we were in a really good position and we let them back in, so I think when we’re on top we just need to make sure they don’t get another sniff and take the game away from them.

“I think that will be a big thing, to try and be as ruthless as possible.”

The last ODI between SA and Ireland starts at 1.30pm (SA time) at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi gets multiple life sentences [VIDEO]
Politics Former premier Willies Mchunu ditches ANC
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: You survived load shedding, what about a water crisis?
Entertainment Chris Brown shatters records as Johannesburg show sells out in under three hours, additional date added
News Hawks confirm SAA staff under investigation after criminal conviction in the US

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES