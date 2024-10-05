Proteas can be ‘more ruthless’ in final ODI against Ireland, says Stubbs

After picking up two convincing victories, Stubbs believes the SA team can tighten the screw even more.

Though they have already won the series with a game to spare, Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs says the national men’s cricket team will hold nothing back on Monday as they look to secure a clean sweep over Ireland in the third and final ODI in Abu Dhabi.

Stubbs hit his maiden international century on Friday, paving the way to a 174-run win in the second ODI of the series.

What A Duo! 🏏 ⚡️🚀



Lizaad Williams and Tristan Stubbs reflect on their game-changing contributions in the Proteas’ 174-run victory over Ireland! 💪



From Stubbs’ maiden century to Williams’ 3-wicket haul, these two were unstoppable today! 🇿🇦



Hear their thoughts on a winning… pic.twitter.com/NjkgFLEmJG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 4, 2024

While the 24-year-old batter stood out by making 112 not out, it was a solid all-round effort, with the Proteas’ top six batters all making contributions as they reached 343/4.

Seamer Lizaad WIlliams (3/36) then led the attack, with all six bowlers taking wickets, as Ireland were dismissed for 169 runs in the 31st over of their innings.

Two days earlier, in the opening match of the series, the SA team had triumphed by 139 runs.

‘As ruthless as possible’

Despite coasting to crushing victories over their unfancied opposition, Stubbs felt the Proteas could be even more dominant in the final clash.

Other than that, however, he believed they were on song with bat and ball in the first two games, and they wouldn’t need to change much going into the dead rubber series closer.

“Nothing really comes to mind that we can do better, off the top of my head,” Stubbs said.

“But in the first game we were in a really good position and we let them back in, so I think when we’re on top we just need to make sure they don’t get another sniff and take the game away from them.

“I think that will be a big thing, to try and be as ruthless as possible.”

The last ODI between SA and Ireland starts at 1.30pm (SA time) at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.