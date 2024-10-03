Relief for Proteas after ‘really good performance’ – Lungi Ngidi

The SA team will face Ireland in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Proteas were understandably relieved, according to seam bowler Lungi Ngidi, after producing a solid all-round effort to crush minnows Ireland in the first of three one-day internationals (ODI) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

Though they found themselves in trouble after choosing to bat first, reduced to 39/3 in the ninth over, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs launched an impressive recovery for the SA team.

Rickelton made 91 runs and Stubbs hit 79 as they combined in a 152-run stand for the fourth wicket, laying the foundation for their team to reach 271/9 from their 50 overs.

In response, Ireland were bowled out for 132 runs in the 32nd over, with Lizaad Williams (4/32) leading the Proteas attack as they wrapped up a 139-run victory.

“Obviously the guys are very happy,” said Ngidi, who returned 2/35 to help spearhead the bowling line-up.

“They did put us under pressure very early, and to have Ryan and Stubbs pull us out the dirt the way they did was really good to see, especially two young guys really putting their hands up in terms of what they’re capable of under pressure.”

Aiming for series victory

Having been handed a shock 2-1 ODI series defeat by giant killers Afghanistan in Sharjah last month, Ngidi said it was a relief to have taken the early lead against Ireland, as the largely experimental national side looked to avoid another upset.

He hoped they could take another step forward on their wobbly tour of the United Arab Emirates by securing a series victory in the second of three games against Ireland to be played in Abu Dhabi on Friday (1.30pm SA time).

“I think it’s always good to start off a series that way. It takes a lot of pressure off, and obviously the job is not done yet, but it’s always better to be 1-0 up than 1-0 down. It was a really good performance from the guys,” Ngidi said.

“It was really good to see the way the batters were able to fight through and the way the bowlers were able to put the conditions to use under light. We’re really happy with the result.”