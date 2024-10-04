Stubbs century paves the way as Proteas wrap up series victory over Ireland

Stubbs hit 112 runs not out - his first international ton in any format.

Middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs made an international breakthrough on Friday, compiling his maiden century as the Proteas men’s team closed out a superb day for South Africa’s national cricket sides.

Just hours after the Proteas women defeated West Indies in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, the SA men secured a 174-run victory in the second ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi, winning their three-match series with a game to spare.

Set a hefty target of 344 runs to win, Ireland fell well short as their batting line-up crumbled against a Proteas attack led by seam bowlers Lizaad Williams (3/36) and Lungi Ngidi (2/38), as well as spinner Bjorn Fortuin (2/36).

While eight of Ireland’s batters reached double figures, none of them managed to kick on, with tail-enders Craig Young (29 not out) Gavin Hoey (23) top-scoring for their team.

The Irish side were strangled from the start, and though their stubborn tail wagged longer than the Proteas would have liked, they were ultimately dismissed for 169 in the 31st over.

Despite being frustrated by giving away 52 runs for the last wicket, and struggling to strike at the death, the Proteas attack combined well, with all six bowlers taking at least one wicket each.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, South Africa got off to a solid start as openers Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma shared 68 runs.

Their stand was broken after 12 overs when captain Bavuma retired hurt with an elbow injury after contributing 35 runs, and Rickelton was removed shortly afterwards for 40.

Rassie van der Dussen added 35 runs, while Kyle Verreynne made 67 and Wiaan Mulder smashed 43, but it was Stubbs who stole the show.

Playing his sixth ODI, 24-year-old Stubbs hit his first international century in any format. He was unbeaten on 112 off 81 deliveries in an innings which included three sixes and eight fours, as he guided the Proteas to 343/4 in their 50 overs.

The third and final match of the ODI series between SA and Ireland, a dead rubber fixture, will be held in Abu Dhabi on Monday.