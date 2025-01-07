Proteas will be ‘scary’ when they fire on all cylinders — Temba Bavuma

While they have won their last seven Test matches, Bavuma admits his team are still inconsistent.

Temba Bavuma leads his team onto the field during the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town which ended on Monday. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has fired a warning at the world’s top Test teams, insisting his side will be ‘scary’ to face when they start hitting their straps.

The SA squad secured their seventh straight Test victory on Monday, wrapping up a 2-0 series win over Pakistan and qualifying for this year’s World Test Championship final in the process.

Bavuma said there was a ‘special brotherhood’ in the national red-ball team, and other senior players in the squad agreed with him, including fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

“I think there is something special brewing in the team. A lot of guys have said that – I’ve heard KG (Rabada) say that, I’ve heard Keshav (Maharaj) say that – and I can’t really pinpoint what it is, but I think it’s evident from the outside,” the skipper said.

“People speak about a certain brotherhood that kind of emanates from the team. When we’re on the field we back each other and fight together, and there’s a strong sense of belief that someone on the day is going to do it for the team, whether it be with the bat or with the ball.

“For me as captain it is stressful at times when we go through those tricky phases, but it’s also enjoyable and satisfying when we’re able to come out on top.”

Proteas must find consistency

Bavuma admitted, however, that the Proteas were nowhere near their best.

While they had found ways to dig themselves out of trouble, they were still inconsistent and needed to avoid having to claw their way back after letting things slip.

If they did that in the World Test Championship final against Australia (the world’s top-ranked side) in London in June, he felt they would struggle to fight back as well as they had done against lower-ranked teams like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“As much success as we’ve had, I don’t think we’re a well oiled machine,” Bavuma said.

“In certain phases of the game we kind of let the game go too much in the opposition’s favour and then it normally takes some form of brilliance for us to bring it back. When you play against top sides who are on their game you can’t exactly allow that.

“But when you speak about a special factor within the team it’s our ability to bring it back, so one thing that stands out for me is our ability to find a way.

“We’re still on a journey as a team. I don’t think we’re close to us playing at 100%, and I think it will be scary when we’re firing on all cylinders.”