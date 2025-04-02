Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

WATCH: St David’s Marist Inanda’s Gwijo Boys sing for Temba Bavuma

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

2 Apr 2025

01:05 pm

“It’s an incredible honour to have the main cricket oval renamed the Temba Bavuma Oval,” said the Proteas captain.

Temba Bavuma-St. Davids school

The St David’s Marist Inanda renamed the the McGregor Oval to the Temba Bavuma Oval. Picture: tembabavuma /Instagram

The St. David’s Marist Inanda Gwijo Boys gave a rousing performance at the official Temba Bavuma Oval renaming ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The performance was fitting for the historic occasion where the Proteas captain was honoured by his former high school.

“It’s an incredible honour to have the main cricket oval renamed the Temba Bavuma Oval, a place that shaped so much of my journey,” said Bavuma on Instagram.

“To St David’s Marist Inanda, thank you for this special recognition and for playing a vital role in my growth, both on and off the field.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone that was present in sharing the moment with me and making the day a memorable one. Your support means everything.”

The field at the Catholic boys’ school was previously known as the McGregor Oval.

Bavuma joined the school in 2005 and left in 2008, playing for the school’s A teams from the outset.

His involvement with St. David’s continued after graduation, with the St. David’s Marist Inanda Foundation partnering with the Temba Bavuma Foundation to sponsor a student’s school career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by St David's Marist Inanda (@inandaspirit)

ALSO READ: WATCH: Boy’s time! Siya Kolisi shares heartwarming moments with his father and son

St David’s Gwijo Boys

iGwijo is the practice of collective singing, which is deeply rooted in South African isiXhosa culture, taking the form of call-and-response.

In 2024, St David’s hosted the inaugural High School Gwijo Festival as a way of celebrating Africa Day and gwijo songs.

The festival featured performances by six schools from Johannesburg, as well as a music group, Gwijo Avenue, held at the school’s Champagnat Hall.

Some of the schools that participated include St Andrew’s School for Girls, St Teresa’s School and Jeppe High School for Boys.

ALSO READ: ‘Like it or not, the legacy continues’ – Kelly Khumalo as daughter shines during soccer match [VIDEO]

The growth of iGwijo

The singing practice has been popularised by the Gwijo Squad’s presence at Springbok games in the last few years.

They’re a mainstay at Bok games – always there to welcome or give the national team a send-off when needed.

The Gwijo Squad is a sports fan movement aimed at being a catalyst for transformation in South African sport and stimulating an inclusive involvement of sports fans in the country.

The supporters’ movement was established in 2017 after the Springboks ‘A’ faced the French Barbarians in Durban at an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium.

One fan, now Gwijo Squad Chairman Chulumanco Macingwane, contacted a few friends who were concerned about this paucity of support.

After a week, 35 people united in Soweto to add their voices to a game that pitted the same two teams against each other, giving rise to the Gwijo Squad.

NOW READ: MaMkhize’s Masterclass: life lessons, financial woes, and fans shouting ‘Pay back the money!’

Share this article

Read more on these topics

festival Temba Bavuma

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Johannesburg fire trucks: R400 million allocated to improve firefighting
Courts Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso walks free
News MPs disagree on VAT increase, question Treasury’s ability to perform ‘miracle’
Business Mbalula says VAT increase is ‘not permanent’, budget deal ‘close’
Weather Severe weather warning for areas just outside of Gauteng

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp