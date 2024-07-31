Proteas face stern test against Windies, says Rabada

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada admitted that the lack of game time for the Test team is a slight worry.

The Proteas Test team celebrates after their series win over the West Indies in South Africa in 2023. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Proteas are excited and ready to get back into some Test cricket when they take on the West Indies in their two-Test series in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana next month.

The Proteas have played barely any Test cricket over the past few years, and their main squad is finally back in action after last playing together in a scarcely believable under two day Test against India at the start of January.

Since then the Proteas played in a two-Test series in New Zealand in February, but with that taking place during the SA20 competition, none of their frontline players were a part of that tour.

Only three players from that touring squad, namely David Bedingham, Dane Paterson and Dane Piedt, are part of the 16-man Proteas squad touring the West Indies.

Slight worry

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada admitted that the lack of game time for the Test team is a slight worry, but says it adds to the excitement as they try to see where they stand against a team that is fresh off a three-Test series against England.

“They have been playing a bit of (Test) cricket recently but there is nothing we can do about that. We just know that a (big) challenge lies ahead of us and we will have to make the most of what we can out of it,” said Rabada.

“We know and believe that we can beat them. But it is going to be a tough series. It is a slight concern that we haven’t played together (recently), but the exciting part is that it is going to be a good test to see what we can produce after not playing much recently.

“We have a four-day warm-up coming up (starting Wednesday) and we believe we can adapt and be ready in time for the first Test.”

The Windies will be gunning for a bit of revenge after they were beaten 2-0 by the Proteas in their Test series in South Africa last year, and it should thus be a thrilling encounter.

Spin friendly

Rabada thinks that conditions in the Caribbean will benefit the spin bowlers, but that there will also be something in the wicket for the pace bowlers to exploit.

“The conditions are drier here in the Caribbean. So we are expecting the ball to turn, and we think that they will play their spinners. We certainly know of their players and what they bring to the table,” said Rabada.

“They have good quicks (bowlers). Even though it spins here there is usually a bit of pace and bounce as well, so we must be prepared for that.

“Their batting lineup has a few new names in there that we haven’t played against, as well as some that we know, so we will need to adapt to some of their new players as quickly as we can.

“As a bowling unit we have to find ways to bowl in these conditions that can be deceiving at times. The wicket does look a bit dry with some grass coverage on it.

“The nets are indicating that there is a bit of bounce. Those wickets are a bit slow, but there is still something there for the seamers and the ball is turning, so it is going to be an interesting Test wicket.”