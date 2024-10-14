Proteas squad satisfied with preparation for Test series against Bangladesh

It will be the Proteas' first Test series in subcontinent conditions since they toured Pakistan in 2021.

The squad’s leadership have defended their decision to not play any warm-up games, with the Proteas opting instead for a training camp in Pretoria to gear up for their first Test series in the subcontinent in more than three years.

The national squad attended a three-day camp in the capital city, and they will have five days to acclimatise after they arrive in Mirpur for the first of two Tests against Bangladesh starting next Monday.

“I think the last few days have been absolutely brilliant, with really proper graft put in by everyone, and the okes will leave here prepared,” Conrad said.

“I don’t think any warm-up game would have made any difference. Now it’s just about acclimatising. The bulk of the guys have been in conditions similar to what we’re going to experience in Bangladesh.”

‘An exciting challenge’

Aiden Markram, who will replace injured regular skipper Temba Bavuma as captain for the first Test against their hosts, said they were satisfied with the spin-friendly conditions provided for them during their camp, and he too felt they were ready.

“That part of the world is very different to what South Africans are used to, so that’s a big challenge on its own, but it’s an exciting challenge,” Markram said.

“We haven’t been exposed to those conditions in a while, especially not this specific group of players, so that’s what’s in front of us. We think we know what to expect and we’ve been putting in hard yards here at the camp, trying to simulate conditions as best we can, and by trial and error you work things out.”

The Proteas, who leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday, will hope to climb the table in the ICC Test Championship.

Lying fifth of nine teams in the 2023-2025 campaign, they will want to pick up two wins in an attempt to close in on the qualifying spots for next year’s Test Championship final.