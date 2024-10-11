Bavuma out of first Test against Bangladesh, Brevis called up to tour

The SA Team will take on Bangladesh in two Tests, in Dhaka and Chattogram later this month.

Temba Bavuma will miss the Proteas’ first Test against Bangladesh. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain.

Bavuma picked up the injury while playing during the Proteas’ recent trip to the United Arab Emirates where they faced Afghanistan and Ireland in limited overs series.

Bavuma will, however, travel with the team to Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the Proteas’ medical team in preparation for the second Test.

The first Test against Bangladesh gets under way on 21 October. The second Test, in which Bavuma is expected to return to the team, starts on 29 October in Chattogram.

In Bavuma’s absence in Dhaka, Aiden Markram will captain the side in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, former SA U19 star and Titans batter Dewald Brevis, has been added to the Proteas Test squad as cover.

This is the 21-year-old’s maiden Test call-up after representing South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month, where he scored 49 and 74 in the second four-day match. Brevis has previously played two T20 internationals for the Proteas.

In 12 first class games he has scored 749 runs at an average of 37.45.

Also, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been named as the replacement for Nandre Burger, who will miss the tour due to a lumbar stress fracture.

Left-arm swing bowler Burger will now commence his rehabilitation with the Cricket South Africa and Western Province medical teams.

The squad, which includes three spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt, as well as rookie opener Matthew Breetzke, will convene for a training camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from Saturday to Monday, before their departure to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Proteas Test squad against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne