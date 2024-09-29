Proteas fall in stunning T20 defeat to Ireland

Chasing 196 runs to win, the SA team were restricted to 185/9.

The Proteas crashed in another shock defeat on Sunday night, settling for a one-all draw in their T20 International series against Ireland.

Having lost in a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their ODI series in Sharjah the previous week, the SA team had bounced back with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

They had no response, however, to a magnificent century from Ross Adair which set up the Irish side for a 10-run win in Abu Dhabi to close out the weekend.

Chasing a target of 196 runs to win, South Africa got off to a solid start, with Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks sharing a solid 50-run stand for the first wicket.

After the loss of Rickelton, for 36 runs in the sixth over, Hendricks combined in a 71-run partnership with Matthew Breetzke for the second wicket.

But that was the beginning of the end for the Proteas, with Hendricks and Breetzke scoring 51 runs each before they were dismissed.

The rest of the Proteas batting line-up then crumbled as they were restricted to 185/9.

Seam bowler Mark Adair was the best of the Ireland bowling attack, returning 4/31 to put the Proteas on the back foot in their chase.

Ireland innings

Earlier, opening batters Paul Stirling and Ross Adair shared 137 runs for Ireland’s first wicket before seamer Patrick Kruger got an edge off Stirling’s bat and had him caught behind by Rickelton for 52.

Adair went on to make 100 runs off 58 deliveries (his maiden T20 International century) before he was caught by Matthew Breetzke at deep mid wicket in the 17th over, having produced a spectacular innings which featured nine sixes.

After Adair was removed by seam bowler Wiaan Mulder, the Ireland side managed to reach 195/6, putting up an intimidating total.

Mulder took two wickets but gave away 51 runs from his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi spearheaded the Proteas attack, returning 1/23.

Following their 2-1 ODI series defeat to Afghanistan, and their 1-1 T20 draw against Ireland, South Africa will be desperate to hit back when they face Ireland in three ODI matches in Abu Dhabi starting on Wednesday.