OPINION: Rob Walter is taking a risk with experimental approach

Proteas coaches have previously retained their posts by ensuring they were winning big matches in between major tournaments.

It might seem like Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter is playing it safe in the long run by experimenting with the national squad and giving younger players experience, but by putting all his eggs in one basket, he’s taking a risky approach.

We’ve already seen, using some of the decisions made by Springbok mentor Rassie Erasmus as an example, how successful a coach can be when they’re willing to take risks.

But Erasmus has a tried and tested blueprint, and if he makes decisions that come back to bite him, he’s done well enough at international level that he will be forgiven.

Walter and the national cricket team haven’t had the same success and won’t be awarded the same leeway by supporters.

While the Proteas have never won a World Cup title, previous coaches have managed to retain their posts by ensuring they were winning big matches and series in between major tournaments.

Conversely, we saw last week against Afghanistan what can happen when the Proteas don’t send full-strength squads on tour.

And while Walter looks to be gearing up for next year’s Champions Trophy with one eye on the 2027 World Cup (to be played on home soil), he and his team now have to find success at major events and perform when it counts the most.

Qualifying for global events

Though they went on to reach the semifinals of last year’s World Cup in India, the Proteas narrowly snatched a place at the tournament through the ICC Super League, and were nearly forced into playing a qualifier against lower-ranked teams.

In order to guarantee they qualify for major events, the national cricket side need to be winning games, and losing to teams like Afghanistan (and, heaven forbid, Ireland) will do them no favours.

If, by experimenting now, Walter is able to put together a side that can win next year’s Champions Trophy, the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 World Cup, nobody will remember a series defeat to Afghanistan and Walter will be praised.

If they don’t lift trophies over the next few years, however, such losses will leave fans distraught with nothing to celebrate, and Walter will be lambasted.

If they want to win World Cup titles, it is necessary for Walter to take some risks, but losing games now and failing to win major titles would be an absolute disaster.