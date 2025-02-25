Proteas stay top of Champions Trophy group after rain spoils Australia clash

The SA team will play their final group match of the tournament against England on Saturday.

Persistent rain ruined the Champions Trophy game between SA and Australia in Rawalpindi. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa retained control at the top of Group B after their second match of the Champions Trophy against Australia was rained out without a ball bowled in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

While South Africa and Australia were both on three points, after they won their opening games last week, the SA team held the lead in the group due to a better net run-rate.

England and Afghanistan, both without a point, will square off in a Group B match in Lahore today.

South Africa are scheduled to face England on Saturday in what could be a must-win clash in Karachi, in their final match before the playoffs.