Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Proteas stay top of Champions Trophy group after rain spoils Australia clash

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

1 minute read

25 Feb 2025

02:47 pm

The SA team will play their final group match of the tournament against England on Saturday.

Champions Trophy

Persistent rain ruined the Champions Trophy game between SA and Australia in Rawalpindi. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa retained control at the top of Group B after their second match of the Champions Trophy against Australia was rained out without a ball bowled in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

While South Africa and Australia were both on three points, after they won their opening games last week, the SA team held the lead in the group due to a better net run-rate.

England and Afghanistan, both without a point, will square off in a Group B match in Lahore today.

South Africa are scheduled to face England on Saturday in what could be a must-win clash in Karachi, in their final match before the playoffs.

Share this article

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Stats SA paints grim picture for black children in South Africa
South Africa ‘We’re in serious trouble’: SANDF crisis deepens as leaders clash over its future
Politics Zuma’s MK party challenges ANC in Gauteng and Limpopo with new leadership
Load Shedding Load shedding downgraded: Here’s what stage we are on
Opinion Why South Africans must stop being classified by race

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp