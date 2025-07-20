Proteas reach tri-series final with seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe

The SA team will face New Zealand in the T20 series decider in Harare next weekend.

Rassie van der Dussen led from the front with an unbeaten half-century against Zimbabwe. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

South Africa cruised into the final of the T20 International tri-series in Harare on Sunday, securing a convincing seven-wicket win against Zimbabwe.

Drawing level on four points with New Zealand at the top of the table, the Proteas qualified for next weekend’s tri-series final (along with the Black Caps), with hosts Zimbabwe settling for third spot.

Though there were two games remaining in the league phase of the series, Zimbabwe were left stranded without a win from three matches thus far and could not close the gap.

Proteas innings

Set a target of 145 runs to win on Sunday, the SA team were guided to victory by a 106-run partnership for the third wicket between Rubin Hermann and captain Rassie van der Dussen.

Hermann was removed in the 16th over of the innings after hitting 63 runs off just 36 balls – his maiden century in his third T20 International – and Van der Dussen was unbeaten on 52 after facing 41 deliveries as the skipper carried his team to 145/3 with 16 balls to spare.

Seamer Tinotenda Maposa was the best of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, taking 2/38.

Zimbabwe innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe were anchored by opening batter Brian Bennett, who bashed 61 runs off 43 balls.

After Bennett was removed in the 16th over, when fast bowler Kagiso Rabada hit his leg stump with a yorker, Ryan Burl contributed an unbeaten 36 off 31 as the home team reached 144/6.

Bennett and Burl did not get enough support, however, and the hosts struggled to put up a competitive total against a Proteas bowling attack led by all-rounder Corbin Bosch who took 2/16.

Overall improvements

Van der Dussen was pleased with his team’s all-round effort, as the Proteas bounced back from a defeat to New Zealand two days earlier.

“There were overall improvements in all aspects,” the skipper said.

“The seamers were great, and the spinners were a touch expensive, but the death bowling was excellent. Rubin (Hermann) was excellent.

“Our ground fielding needs to improve, and we’re letting things slip in the middle overs with the ball, but I can’t fault the performance with the bat.”

South Africa will face New Zealand in a dead rubber match on Tuesday, and the two teams will meet again in the T20 International tri-series final on Saturday.