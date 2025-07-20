Conrad giving Proteas freedom to experiment, says Van der Dussen

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their third T20 tri-series match in Harare on Sunday.

Being given a chance to express themselves and experiment without too much pressure will ensure the Proteas reap the benefits in the long run, according to stand-in captain Rassie van der Dussen.

Having replaced former limited overs coach Rob Walter, who stepped down in April, Shukri Conrad was in charge of a white-ball series for the first time on the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

And Van der Dussen, who was standing in for regular skipper Aiden Markram, was pleased that Conrad was using the T20 International tri-series as a platform for the second-string SA squad to try new things that could be important to the team’s success going forward.

After beating Zimbabwe in their tri-series opener earlier this week, the Proteas went on to lose to New Zealand in their second match in Harare.

Not all about immediate results

While they hoped to bounce back in their next game against the hosts on Sunday (1pm start) Van der Dussen said the players felt comfortable experimenting with their own games, and as a unit, rather than focusing entirely on the result.

“I think what Shukri brings in terms of the environment and mindset is that freedom. We’re trying things with freedom, we’re trying things that make sense… and it’s very relaxed and open,” Van der Dussen said.

“Yes, there’s obviously responsibility and we want to win every match we play, but there is encouragement to be the best version of yourself, play the way you want to play and play the way the team wants to play.”

Looking at the bigger picture

Though they fell against New Zealand in their midweek clash, and they would continue to experiment, Van der Dussen felt the Proteas could win their remaining T20 International tri-series games, including next week’s final.

“We didn’t get it right against New Zealand, but when we get it close to right, the result is going to go our way,” he said.

“There were a few positives there (against the Black Caps) – we tried a few things with our batting line-up and a few of the bowlers tried different fields – and this series is largely here for those types of things.

“We’ve spoken at length about how we want to play and how we want to go about it, and the mindset, and the reality is that in that sort of transition you’re going to get it wrong sometimes, and that’s also fine. We keep the bigger picture in mind.”