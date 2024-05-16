No World Cup warm-up: Proteas not taking West Indies series lightly

They SA team are eager to build some confidence and create a winning mindset.

They will already have one eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup, but Proteas batting coach JP Duminy insists the national cricket team are entirely focussed on their series against West Indies next week, before they can turn their full attention towards their global title aspirations.

The SA team will face World Cup co-hosts West Indies in a three-match T20 series on the eve of the international spectacle.

Quick turnaround

With their last game against West Indies being played just eight days before their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in New York on 3 June, there is a short turnaround between the two campaigns.

Duminy, however, said they were not taking next week’s series lightly, and it was not being considered a warm-up. They were also eager to build some confidence and a winning mindset ahead of the World Cup.

Batting coach JP Duminy during a Proteas training session. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

“We’ve spoken as the support staff to make sure the focus is where it needs to be, which is the West Indies tour,” Duminy said.

“Yes, there are important things to follow, but really it’s about game one in Jamaica against West Indies, and how do we rock up and make sure we’re clear on what we want to do, how we want to play, and put in a big performance.

“That’s clearly the intention and the language within the group.”

Second-string squad

Only five of the 15 players recently announced in the T20 World Cup squad were included in the provisional 12-man squad for the West Indies tour, with most first-choice players having commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament which ends next week.

With some players expected to be released ahead of the IPL playoffs, the SA squad should be bolstered before they turn out against the Windies.

In the absence of the IPL stars this week, however, a largely second-string Proteas squad were left to commit themselves to the national task at a training camp in Pretoria.

“It’s really about trying to identify and make clear on our blueprint and what we’re trying to achieve going into the series against West Indies,” Duminy said.

“We’re really trying to create connections as well… not just on-field but also off-field, determining how we support one another and create those bonds which are hopefully going to impact our collective performance.”

South Africa face West Indies in T20 matches on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday next week. All three games will be played in Kingston.