Proteas thump New Zealand in first T20 World Cup warm-up match

Ross Roche

The Proteas shook off a disappointing two series white ball tour of India by cruising to a thumping nine wicket win over New Zealand in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday.

Although just a warm up game, the Proteas will be happy to get back to winning ways, which they did in superb fashion, after they lost both their T20 and ODI series in India, including two big ODI defeats in their last two games before Monday’s match.

“It is a confidence booster. India was a severely long tour for us from a mental point of view. Having said that coming from two series losses it was important to try and create some momentum in these warm up games,” explained Proteas stand in skipper Keshav Maharaj.

“Warm up games can become monotonous and lose intensity, but I thought the guys were very professional out on the field today.

“It has been a long last three days (of traveling), but I think the guys have started finding their groove and settling in. We are still trying to acclimatise in regards to the various time zones, but I am sure sooner rather than later the boys will be fine.”

Superb bowling

In the match the Proteas produced a superb bowling performance to skittle the Black Caps for just 98, with Maharaj, 3/17, Tabraiz Shamsi, 2/6, and Wayne Parnell, 2/8, the key contributors.

The chase was then straightforward thanks to an 66-run opening stand between Reeza Hendricks, 27 off 24 balls (4×4; 1×6) and Rilee Rossouw, 54no off 32 (9×4, 1×6), with Aiden Markram, 16no off 12, then helping them over the line in just 11.2 overs.

“I don’t think it (the wicket) was spinner friendly, I think it was just a bit slow which allowed us to try and utilise the conditions. I thought Shamo (Shamsi) bowled exceptionally well, but also the tone set by the seamers up front was important,” said Maharaj.

“Whoever was called upon just stuck their hand up and it was a very disciplined performance from the boys in the field.

“I wouldn’t say it was an easy chase. Riley is in spectacular form and makes things look a lot easier than it actually is. But I think the structure and blueprint from a batting point of view really shone on a tricky wicket.”

Regular opener Quinton de Kock was rested for the match, while out of form captain Temba Bavuma only recently returned to training after missing the Proteas last two ODI’s in India due to an infection, and he is expected to return for Wednesday’s T20 warm up against Bangladesh.

“With Tembs he is easing back into it. I am sure in the next (warm up) game we will probably see him. That is however left to the medical staff. But he has been building up nicely towards the World Cup,” added Maharaj.