Still money to be made on Proteas winning in England

Guessing game on volume of sixes to be hit.

Dead rubber or not, there’s still plenty of interest in the third and final game of the ODI series between England and South Africa in Southampton this weekend – not least in the money to be won on the game.

The Proteas started out as 3-1 outsiders to take the series but clinched it with consecutive wins in Leeds and London earlier this week.

The first of those clashes was a drubbing for the hosts, who batted like their heads were still in The Hundred hit-and giggle tournament they’d just emerged from. The second was more closely contested, but an illness-weakened SA line-up still prevailed.

Despite all this, bookmakers persist with the idea that England are the superior team and have them at 1.75 to SA’s 2.10 for Sunday’s match that starts at about 12 noon SA time.

Patriotic Proteas fans with swollen betting accounts will be rubbing hands in expectation as they try to capitalise on their winnings.

Of course, there is the cautionary tale of what happened recently in Australia when SA took their eye off the ball after two early series-clinching victories. But this young, wonderfully talented team and their sprinkling of older heads are a proud outfit and will be determined not to revisit the flakiness of that episode.

With the result not a burning issue, and a raucous capacity crowd on the ale, we can expect fireworks, so a bet on the number of sizes hit in the match could be one way to go.

Over 11.5 sixes is 1.90, while under that is 1.80.

England’s Joe Root is 5.00 to be the top batter on the day, with SA’s Aiden Markram at 6.75. Teenager Lhuan-Dre Pretorius was benched for the first two matches but might be given a run-out this time to build his international experience and his 11.00 to be top scorer looks a worthwhile risk.

