‘We want to dominate’: Proteas women aim to crush Ireland again

If South Africa beat Ireland in Paarl on Sunday, they will win the T20 International series with a match to spare.

Though she insists they are not underestimating their opposition, all-rounder Suné Luus says the Proteas women are eager to tighten their grip on the series as they prepare for the second of three T20 matches against Ireland in Paarl on Sunday (2pm start).

The SA team thumped the Irish side by 105 runs in the series opener in Cape Town on Friday.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt smashed a record-breaking 115 not out off 56 deliveries, while Luus made 81 off 51 balls and led the Proteas bowling attack by taking 4/22.

With Ireland lying four places below South Africa in the T20 world rankings, Luus said the hosts wanted to not only win the series but do so convincingly by maintaining their intensity.

“When I walk out to bat I’m as nervous when I play (top-ranked) Australia as when I play Ireland,” Luus said.

“I don’t think they are a team you can take lightly. They have world-class players as well.

“But we really want to dominate… we’ve been in a couple of World Cup finals and we want to play like that team. We don’t want anyone coming to our back yard and competing with us.

“We really want to put our foot to the metal, give them a run for their money and put on good performances.”

Wolvaardt in superb form

Luus was in awe of Wolvaardt, who hit her third successive international century, racing to her ton off just 52 balls, which was the fastest T20 International century by a South African woman.

“She’s phenomenal. I don’t know what she’s eating at the moment or what she’s doing, but it’s definitely working,” Luus said.

“It’s also awesome for her to have done it at Newlands. Her family was here, so I think it would have made it extra special.

“But we know the class Laura is, so it’s no surprise she’s hit three consecutive hundreds. And there’s still five games on this tour (in the T20 and ODI formats), so hopefully she can break more records. It’s actually scary what she can do.”