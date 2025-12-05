Wolvaardt’s record ton leads Proteas to convincing victory over Ireland

Laura Wolvaardt and Suné Luus shared 176 runs for the second wicket - the highest partnership by a South African pairing in women's T20 cricket.

Records tumbled on Friday, with captain Laura Wolvaardt leading from the front and Suné Luus producing an impressive all-round perfomance, as South Africa coasted to a 105-run win over Ireland in the first of three women’s T20 International matches in Cape Town.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas lost opener Faye Tunnicliffe when seam bowler Jane Maguire had her caught behind by Amy Hunter for just one run.

However, Luus and Wolvaardt built a 176-run stand for the second wicket to give the hosts full control of the match.

And after Luus (81 off 51) was removed by Ava Canning with 15 balls left in the innings, Dané van Niekerk contributed 21 not out in her first international match in more than four years as the SA team reached 220/2.

Records fall

It was the highest innings total by the Proteas women in a T20 game, surpassing the previous record of 205 against Netherlands in Potchefstroom in October 2010.

Wolvaardt raced to her century off 52 balls – a South African T20 record – and went on to finish unbeaten on 115 after facing 56 deliveries in an innings which included 15 fours and four sixes.

The skipper’s total – her second career T20 International century – was the second highest by a South African woman in the short format, with Wolvaardt falling only one run short of the 116 achieved by Shandre Fritz against Netherlands 15 years ago.

Ireland innings

In response, Ireland were bundled out for 115 in the 18th over of their chase, with middle-order batter Leah Paul top-scoring with a 34-run contribution.

Luus spearheaded the Proteas attack, taking 4/22, with four other bowlers getting among the wickets.

The second game of the T20 series between SA and Ireland will be played in Paarl on Sunday.