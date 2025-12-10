Proteas women aim to whitewash Ireland as T20 series heads to Benoni

Nadine de Klerk also praised captain Wolvaardt, saying she set an excellent example for the team to follow.

Though they easily got the better of Ireland in the first two T20 matches of their series, South Africa’s Proteas women’s team won’t be easing up in the third and final match in Benoni on Wednesday.

In fact, the South Africans will be looking to continue their dominance over the Irish with all-rounder Nadine de Klerk saying “they still have a job to do.”

South Africa won the first match in Cape Town by 105 runs while in the second match in Paarl they won by 65 runs.

Wolvaardt, captain fantastic

A number of different players have stuck up their hands, with captain Laura Wolvaardt, rookie Faye Tunnicliffe and former skipper Dane van Niekerk among those making significant contributions.

De Klerk said it was good to see Wolvaardt continuing the good form she showed at the World Cup not too long ago.

“She’s in the form of her life, though she’s been exceptional for a long period,” said De Klerk about her captain.

“It’s been great to have her in the form she’s been in over the last six months. She came straight here from the (Australian) Big Bash where she was also in form, so she’s been playing straight for the last six months … and to be still so dominant, it’s great for our group. She sets such a good example, and it’s great when your leader leads from the front.”

Regarding the good contributions by Tunnicliffe and Van Niekerk, De Klerk said: “For Dane, coming back couldn’t have been easy … there’s a lot of pressure with a comeback, but the way she’s batted has been exceptional.

“And Faye … she’s been one of the best performers domestically and taken her chance. The way she’s played will give her plenty of confidence. It’s nice to have some new faces in the team.”

‘Get job done’

Turning her attention to the third T20 at Willowmoore Park, Van Niekerk said the Proteas would be going all out to make it 3-0.

“We really want to be dominant in this final game. It’s something we spoke about before this series … the fact we want to start dominating world cricket.

“We’ve done well to keep Ireland quiet, but they’ve got good batters and bowlers, and the conditions will be good, so we’ll again have to be on top of our game. You can’t take anyone lightly. We need to rock up and get the job done.”