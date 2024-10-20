Proteas women chasing cricket glory: ‘For everyone in SA’

Laura Wolvaardt and her team take on New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

The Proteas women’s team are in the World Cup final on Sunday. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The Proteas women’s team are one win away from becoming South Africa’s first major cricket title holder when they take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in the UAE on Sunday.

And just like the Springboks played for the whole of South Africa when they defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final in France last year so, too, will Laura Wolvaardt and her team be playing for everyone in the country on Sunday.

“Winning this title would mean a lot for so many people,” said all-rounder Chloe Tryon ahead of the match.

“We want to unite the country, everyone, from all cultures, and make people proud, bring everyone together.

“Hopefully we can get it done and fly the SA flag.”

Tryon added the Boks, and their leader Siya Kolisi, were a big inspiration.

“He’s always been a big supporter of women’s sports, and always supported us. To have him at final in Cape Town last year (when the Proteas lost to Australia) was massive. He’s always sending us messages (of encouragement).”

‘Nothing to lose’

South Africa beat Australia in their semi-final, while New Zealand got the better of the West Indies.

Tryon said it was nice being back in the final after losing at home last year.

“It feels a little different, because last time we were at home, with a lot of support. But, there’s also been lots of support here and we can feel the support at home, too.

“It was always our goal to be back here after the bitter pill we had to swallow last year and we’re all excited about the match on Sunday.”

The all-rounder further stated the team was possibly in a better position than 20 months ago when the final was played at Newlands.

‘Calm and clear’

“We’ve got nothing to lose, there was no expectation on us coming here this year.

“Different players have been putting up their hands and the girls are possibly not as flustered in certain situations as they were the last time. They’ve been playing longer and been exposed to more cricket and having to bounce back.

“We were maybe in two minds at times during last year’s final, but this time everyone is gelling nicely, and everyone is nice and calm. We’ve been playing good cricket and have been calm and clear in what we want to do.

“Now, after the emotion and shock of beating Australia and that high, we’ve got one more job to do. We’ve got one more hurdle to get over and have giving ourselves the best chance of doing it.”

The match starts at 4pm.