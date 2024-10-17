Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

17 Oct 2024

06:49 pm

Anneke Bosch carries Proteas women into T20 World Cup final

Proteas women

Top-order batters Anneke Bosche (left) and Laura Wolvaardt in action for the Proteas against Australia at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Facing the most intimidating side in women’s cricket, South Africa were superb last night as top-order batter Anneke Bosch carried them to a commanding victory over Australia in their T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal in Dubai.

The Proteas, who lost to global giants Australia in the World Cup final in Cape Town last year, earned an eight-wicket win with 16 balls to spare. They prevented their opponents from reaching their seventh successive final at the T20 showpiece.

Bosch hit her fifth T20 International half-century, contributing a career-best 74 not out off 48 balls as she combined in a 96-run stand for the second wicket with Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt, who made 42 off 37.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to field, South Africa did well to pin back the Australians, taking two wickets and restricting their top order to 35 runs in the powerplay.

Australia managed to stabilise their innings, however, with a 50-run partnership between Beth Mooney and captain Tahlia McGrath for the third wicket.

McGrath was eventually removed by spin bowler Nokululeko Mlaba in the 13th over for 27 runs and Mooney was run out by Marizanne Kapp in the 17th over after hitting 44 off 42 deliveries, and the Proteas attack did well to contain their opposition.

Ellyse Perry went on to make 31 and Phoebe Litchfield bashed 16 not out, carrying the Australian team to 134/5.

The Proteas bowling attack was spearheaded by seamer Ayabonga Khaka who took 2/24 from her four overs with the ball, while Kapp (1/24) and Mlaba (1/31) also got among the wickets.

Looking ahead

South Africa will face either New Zealand or West Indies in the final of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Sunday (4pm SA time).

New Zealand and West Indies will turn out in the second semifinal in Sharjah today (4pm).

