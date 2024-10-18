Cricket

South Africa to meet New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

Both teams will aim to lift the trophy for the first time.

Members of the New Zealand team celebrate a wicket during their T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal against West Indies in Sharjah on Friday night. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

South Africa will face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday when they lock horns in a battle for the T20 Women’s World Cup trophy.

New Zealand beat former champions West Indies by eight runs in the second semifinal in Sharjah last night, progressing to the T20 Women’s World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

The Proteas had already booked their place in the final at the second straight edition of the tournament by beating defending champions Australia.

Evenly matched

While the New Zealanders have previously won the 50-over World Cup, and the Proteas are in their second straight final at the T20 showpiece, both teams in Sunday’s trophy battle will be targeting their first global crown in the short format.

Seemingly evenly matched, South Africa and New Zealand have each won four of their five matches in the UAE thus far, and both sides boast some of the best players in the tournament.

While they have won only four of their previous 16 T20 matches against New Zealand, the Proteas drew 1-1 against the NZ team last year and they thumped them by 65 runs in a group match at the 2023 World Cup, so they will fancy their chances of lifting SA’s first senior cricket World Cup trophy.

