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‘They outplayed us’: Proteas women thumped by White Ferns in series opener

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

15 March 2026

08:15 am

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Set a target of 191 runs to win, the SA team were restricted to 110/7 in their 20 overs.

Proteas women batter Suné Luus

Suné Luus plays a shot for the Proteas during the T20 International between South Africa and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

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South Africa were handed a crushing 80-run defeat on Sunday, after failing to gain any traction with bat or ball against New Zealand in the opening clash of a five-match women’s T20 International series in Mount Maunganui.

“It was definitely not our best day. All credit to New Zealand. They outplayed us in all aspects, and the way we started both innings did not help,” Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said after the game.

Set a target of 191 runs to win, the Proteas never really got going, losing regular wickets as the White Ferns bowling attack retained pressure on them and kept the run rate down.

The tourists were reduced to 19/2 in the powerplay and they never recovered.

Only four SA players – top-order batters Tazimbin Brits (29) and Suné Luus (10), and middle-order batters Nadine de Klerk (19) and Kayla Reyneke (24) – reached double figures as they were restricted to 110/7 in their 20 overs.

All-rounder Sophie Devine was the best of the New Zealand bowlers, taking career-best figures of 4/12, while seamer Jess Kerr took 2/13.

New Zealand innings

Earlier, after choosing to bat, the hosts lost opening batter Isabelle Gaze in the first over when she was run out by Nadine de Klerk without even facing a ball.

However, fellow top-order batters Georgia Plimmer (63 off 44) and captain Amelia Kerr (78 off 44) were superb, sharing a 146-run stand for the second wicket and laying the foundation as the White Ferns ultimately compiled 190/7.

Kerr was particularly impressive, racing to her half-century off just 28 deliveries.

Seamers Masabata Klaas (2/15) and De Klerk (2/32) grabbed two scalps each but the Proteas bowlers were unable to contain the New Zealand batting line-up.

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‘We will get better’

Wolvaardt admitted her team needed to improve if they were going to hit back in the second T20 match in Hamilton on Tuesday.

“Our execution let us down. They had plans and they nailed them, and we mis-executed today, but we will have some good chats tomorrow and get better.”

The SA men’s team were set to face New Zealand later on Sunday morning (8.15am start) in the double header fixture between the two nations in Mount Maunganui.

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