Proteas women ‘keeping a positive mindset’ as they aim to bounce back

The SA team are eager to draw level in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday.

After being thumped in the series opener on Sunday, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi remains confident that the Proteas women can hit back in the five-match T20 International campaign against New Zealand as they prepare for the second fixture in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Batting first in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, the hosts compiled 190/7. In response, South Africa were restricted to 110/7 in their 20 overs as they were handed an 80-run defeat.

“It was quite unfortunate to see that we didn’t show up today,” Mashimbyi said after the game.

“I think the score didn’t reflect the ability we have as a team. Today we just didn’t execute as well as we would have liked.

“But you’ve got to give it to New Zealand. They had a plan and they executed accordingly, and that’s why we were found lacking. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due and I think they just outplayed us today.”

Keeping their heads up

Provided they kept their heads up, however, Mashimbyi believed the SA team could turn things around in the second clash between the two sides in Hamilton tomorrow morning (3.45am start).

“It’s just a mindset thing, really. We need to still stay brave and keep a positive mindset,” he said.

“We still have four games to play, and in Hamilton it could be our day and our type of wicket as well. Our bowlers could thrive in those conditions, so we just have to make sure from a mindset point of view we’re on it all the time and we just need to show up.”

The Proteas women were again set to compete first in a double header fixture in Hamilton, with the SA men facing New Zealand later on Tuesday morning (8.15am start).