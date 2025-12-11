De Kock paves the way as Proteas bounce back to beat India

The SA team secured their second victory in their last seven T20 matches.

South Africa hit back hard against India on Thursday, earning a 51-run win to level the series at 1-1 in the second of five T20 Internationals in New Chandigargh.

Finding some much-needed form, in the build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup, it was the Proteas’ second victory in their last seven matches in the short format.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the SA team compiled 213/4 in their 20 overs, anchored by opener Quinton de Kock who smashed 90 runs off just 46 balls – his 17th T20 International half-century – in an innings which included seven sixes.

India innings

In response, India found themselves flailing at 32/3 in their chase, with the Proteas pace attack combining well to put them on the back foot.

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma put up a fight, contributing 62 runs off 34 deliveries in the home team’s cause, but he fell short in his attempt to carry them to victory as the hosts were bowled out for 162 in the final over of their innings..

Seam bowlers Ottneil Baartman (who ripped through the tail to take 4/24), Marco Jansen (2/25), Kagiso Rabada (2/26) and Lutho Siphamla (2/46) all played key roles for the Proteas bowling attack, who did well to keep India’s batters under pressure throughout their innings.

The third match in the T20 International series between SA and India will be played in Dharamsala on Sunday.