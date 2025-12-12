De Kock relieved to hit back against India after ‘sloppy’ dismissal

In the second game of the T20 series, the experienced opener racked up 90 runs off just 46 balls for the Proteas.

Opening batter Quinton de Kock was pleased to bounce back, recovering from a poor dismissal in the series opener earlier in the week to play a key role in South Africa’s win over India in the second T20 International in New Chandigarh on Thursday.

In the first match of the series, which the Proteas lost by 101 runs, De Kock got an outside edge off an Arshdeep Singh delivery to Abhishek Sharma in the slips, falling for a second-ball duck.

In the second game, however, he racked up 90 runs off just 46 balls, laying the foundation of the SA team’s 51-run victory and receiving the Player of the Match award.

“I was just trying to get myself in a better position because I was quite irritated and disappointed with myself for the way I got out in the previous game. I think it was very sloppy,” De Kock said.

“So I knew if I was going to stand a chance to score runs I just needed to look after that in the first couple of balls, especially to guys like Arshdeep (Singh) and Bumz (fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah). You have to be strong in your positions or they are going to find you out. You can’t be loose.

“And from there the ball just rolled, and I let the instincts take over, making sure I was in good positions.”

‘I want to play as long as I can’

After taking a lengthy break, De Kock had made two centuries and three half-centuries in the 12 limited overs matches he had played since returning to the national side in October.

The experienced opener said he felt re-energised following his 16-month hiatus from the international game.

“When I left I was quite exhausted from international cricket, so I feel the break was much needed. Since coming back I’ve got a lot more energy which I feel I can put back towards the team,” De Kock said.

“I’ve said to coach Shuks (Shukri Conrad) that I want to play as long as I can now, where I don’t think I could have had that mindset if I carried on playing. I think I probably would have finished my career earlier, where now after the break I feel I have prolonged my career.

“I feel fitter than ever, and mentally I’m not exhausted, and I’m happy to be back.”

The third fixture in the five-match T20 series between SA and India, which was level at 1-1, was set to be played in Dharamsala on Sunday.