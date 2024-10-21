Rabada grabs 300th Test scalp as Proteas take control against Bangladesh

Rabada became the third quickest South African bowler to reach the milestone.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates his 300th career Test wicket with teammates during the first match between South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday. Picture: Tanvin Tamim/AFP

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada reached a career milestone on Monday as South Africa took control on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Rabada grabbed his 300th career Test wicket as the hosts were bowled out for just 106 runs in their first innings.

In response, the Proteas reached 140/6 at stumps, holding a 34-run lead with four wickets still in hand.

With Bangladesh placed on the back foot after a disastrous first innings, the Proteas managed to strengthen their grip on the match with bat in hand, though the home side did well to prevent them from running away with it.

Opening batter Tony de Zorzi top-scored with 30 runs, but having already lost their best batters, the tourists were relying on the lower half of their order to kick on when they returned to the field this morning.

Rabada races to milestone

Earlier yesterday, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the home team’s batting line-up were ripped apart by the Proteas bowling attack.

Rabada secured his 300th Test scalp in the 14th over of the innings when he removed middle-order batter Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 runs.

The 29-year-old speedster went on to take 3/26, and he was well supported by Wiaan Mulder (3/22), who dismantled the opposition’s top order by grabbing three wickets in the first six overs, as well as spinner Keshav Maharaj (3/34) who assisted in removing the tail.

Opening batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for the hosts with 30 runs, and only three other Bangladesh players reached double figures.

Rabada, playing his 65th Test, became the sixth South African player to take 300 Test wickets.

He was the third quickest SA bowler to reach the milestone behind icons Dale Steyn, who needed 61 games to hit the mark, and Allan Donald, who achieved the feat in his 63rd Test.