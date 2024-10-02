Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 Oct 2024

Proteas crush Ireland in first ODI clash in Abu Dhabi

Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs hit half-centuries for the SA team.

Ryan Rickelton

Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton hit a career-best 91 runs in South Africa’s ODI match against Ireland. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

South Africa hit back with a convincing victory over Ireland in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

After losing 2-1 to Afghanistan in an ODI series in Sharjah, and settling for a 1-1 draw against Ireland in their T20 series in Abu Dhabi last week, the second-string Proteas side earned some consolation by securing a 139-run win over their Irish opponents.

Set a target of 272 runs to win, Ireland were bowled out for just 132 runs in the 32nd over of their innings.

While a number of Ireland’s batters managed to reach double figures, none of them were able to to kick on, with George Dockrell top scoring after contributing 21 runs.

Seamer Lizaad Williams was the best of the SA bowlers, taking 4/32. Lungi Ngidi (2/35) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/28) also did well to take two wickets each.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Proteas reached 271/9 anchored by batters Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Opening batter Rickelton bashed 92 runs off 102 balls, while Stubbs hit 79 off 86 deliveries, with both individuals playing key roles as they set up their team’s victory. Rickelton and Stubbes both contributed career-best ODI efforts.

Seam bowler Mark Adair was the best of the Ireland attack, returning 4/50, while Craig Young did well to take 3/45.

South Africa will face Ireland in the second of three ODI matches in Abu Dhabi at 1.30pm (SA time) on Friday.

