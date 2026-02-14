Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

SA v New Zealand: Familiar foes face off at T20 World Cup

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

14 February 2026

08:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The coach of the Kiwis is none other than former Proteas white-ball boss Rob Walter.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, in training here in Ahmedabad on Friday, will be a key man in the T20 World Cup match between the Proteas and New Zealand on Saturday. Picture: Prakash Singh/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Friendships will be put aside when South Africa and New Zealand go head-to-head in a crucial Group D match at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday (3.30pm).

A number of the players who’ll be in action know each other well, from playing in the various T20 leagues around the world, while Kiwi coach Rob Walter was in charge of the Proteas not too long ago, including at the last World Cup, in the USA and Caribbean, where the Proteas finished as runners-up to India.

Similarities

Proteas captain Aiden Markram agreed the South African and New Zealand players had a lot in common.

“Ja, they’re a great bunch of guys. We know a lot of them from the tournaments [around the world],’ said the SA opening batter.

He added: “Their approach is also similar to that of South Africa. They’re also never quite the front runners, and are always trying to get in there and being a part of the big and successful teams. We share that similarity.

“They’re good at their skills, and are also competitive … similar to us, and because of that there’s quite a bit of respect between the teams.”

Rob Walter in Kiwi camp

The winner of Saturday’s match will probably end the group phase play as the top team in the pool. Both teams have won two matches each with one to play after this weekend’s outing.

Regarding the presence of Walter in the Kiwi team, who would be able to share some secrets about the Proteas players and their strengths and weaknesses, Markram said: “He’ll know all of us pretty well, and how each of us operate, and what brings out the best in us, and things where they can maybe challenge us.”

But the SA skipper added: “We’re not near our best, so a lot of our focus is there. If we keep getting better, and play to our full potential, it feels like the results will take care of themselves.”

South Africa go into the game on the back of a thrilling win against Afghanistan, while they earlier beat Canada, while New Zealand beat the UAE and Afghanistan.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police arrest one of the hitmen involved in 2022 assassination of whistleblower Eric Phenya
News Will Ramaphosa’s decision degrade soldier morale? Professor explains why it could
Politics Could Joburg get an EFF deputy mayor? Coalition weighs in on who will help Morero run the city
Courts The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]
News ‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News